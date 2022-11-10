Bola Tinubu has gotten the full backing of the Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari in his quest to be Nigeria's next president

Mrs Buhari said Tinubu has a track record of delivery that will serve the nation well in the next political dispensation

She also assured Nigerians that when they vote the former Lagos state governor as president, they are putting the country in safe hands

FCT, Abuja - Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has assured Nigerians that the country will be in safe hands under the guidance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu if he wins the 2023 elections.

She made the comment at a one-day public symposium organised by the All Progressives Congress Professional Forum (APCPF) in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Represented by the Director General National Centre for Women Development (NCWD) Dr Asabe Bashir, Mrs Buhari said Tinubu has a track record of delivery that will serve the nation well.

The Nation newspaper quoted her saying:

“I have gone through the manifesto of our presidential candidate and have no doubt that given his experience in governance and passion to make a positive impact in our national development, we would be in safe hands.

“I would suggest that every idea and strategy for national security must factor in women. This is because the world has accepted the reality that women are agents of peace, growth and development.

“Their role in leadership role building, conflict resolution, negotiation and social development is as remarkable as that of their male counterpart.”

