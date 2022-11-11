Nigerians have been advised to ensure that they make the right choice and vote for whoever they deem fit at the 2023 general elections

The advice was given to Nigerians by President Muhammadu Buhari during his meeting with King Charles III

According to the president, he is optimistic that the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, will win the 2023 presidential election

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, November 10, urged Nigerians to vote for whoever they want - from any political party -in the 2023 general election.

Daily Trust reports that the president said no one should mobilize resources or rogues to intimidate people in their constituencies.

Muhammadu Buhari said Nigerians can vote for who ever they deem fit to take over from him as president. Photo: Bashir Ahmad

Source: Twitter

He was speaking in London Wednesday, November 9, the night after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

His words:

“My aim is to make sure that Nigerians believe that we respect them as an administration.

“That’s what I want to go down in Nigerian history for as a leader."

APC's Bola Tinubu will win 2023 presidential election - Buhari says

The Punch reports that the president expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and his presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinub would win the election.

According to him, the APC was lucky to have his Tinubu as a presidential candidate.

When asked about the APC's chances in the 2023 election, Buhari said: We will win the election, the president noted:

"We’re going to win the election. Tinubu, the presidential candidate, a very well-known politician in the country, he was a two-term governor in Lagos State, the most resourceful state and the most visited state.

"So, I think the party was lucky to get him to be the candidate."

Source: Legit.ng