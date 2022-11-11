The allegations of drug trafficking against Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to dominate the polity in Nigeria

Recent court documents from the United States of America shows that Tinubu had to forfeit some money after his links to drug couriers

A legal practitioner and opposition party chieftain, Daniel Bwala, says the APC presidential candidate's disqualification is imminent

FCT, Abuja - A spokesman for the Atiku/PDP presidential campaign, Daniel Bwala on Thursday, November 10 said Bola Ahmed Tinubu may be disqualified from contesting the 2023 presidential elections over his connection to a drug trafficking case in the United States of America.

Bwala who is a lawyer made the comment during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Tinubu continues to face several hurdles in his quest to be the next president of Nigeria. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

He said:

“I’m afraid that the conclusion of this case is that, from the eyes of the law. Bola may be disqualified from contesting if the matter goes to court. Narcotics and money laundering, whether in Nigeria or the United States, is a criminal offence.

“For the Nigerian people, the source of the money is important, but there is still a cloud around drug related offences and drug related activity with somebody who wants to be the number one citizen of the country.

“Recently, there was a massive busting of cocaine in Nigeria. This idea of drugs and narcotics is a terrible case all over the world.

“And if someone has that questionable character and is elected as a president, what it means is that it will embolden people who are into those activities. That’s why the person has to come out clean.”

2023: Pro-APC group predicts victory for Tinubu in south-south region

Meanwhile, the South South Agenda for Tinubu/Shettima has declared that Tinubu will win the presidential election in the South South region.

The Guardian newspaper reports that the leader of the group, Bitrus Nta Oliver, said no geopolitical zone would want to be in the opposition in 2023, hence, the zone has resolved that the votes of the people of the south-south zone will be for Tinubu.

Tinubu was neither indicted nor convicted of drug trafficking - Fani-Kayode

On his part, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has stated that Tinubu was neither indicted nor convicted of drug trafficking or anything else in the United States of America or anywhere else.

Fani-Kayode made the comment in a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 9 in response to recent media reports that a U.S. court released certified true copies of Tinubu's alleged drug dealing, money laundering case in Chicago.

The former minister of aviation blamed the reports on opposition parties in the country.

