Muslim Students have said only candidates with plans for women will be supported in the forthcoming 2023 elections

They are of the opinion that women were not economically empowered, like men, to compete with them

Meanwhile, the call for more female representatives in government has heightened in recent times and Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer has promised to assign elective positions to women in his administration if he emerges president in 2023

The female wing of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State chapter, has urged members and other Muslim women across the country to vote for only those that will respect their rights to hijab in schools and workplaces, Daily Trust reported.

It also urged them to consider the public records of the candidates, their ability to uphold the constitution and obedience to court orders, character, leadership qualities and ability to transform Nigeria.

In the buildup of the 2023 elections, Muslim Students gives condition for support for any presidential candidates. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Mr Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Muslim students give condition for support

The group gave the conditions during the 2022 Programme organised in Lagos with the theme, ‘Blooming Mettle,’ where it urged Muslim women to participate actively in politics.

The Naibatul Amirah (Deputy female head) of MSSN Lagos, Azeezah Gidigbi, in her keynote address, said Nigerians must elect leaders who would also assure the security of rights of Muslim students in secondary schools and at all levels.

“We need a government that will ensure we are safe to use hijab in schools, workplaces and society without fear of molestation or harassment.

"It is important to sensitise our parents, and guardians on the need to elect credible leaders and as youths, ensure we participate in the electioneering process,” she affirmed.

Women should support other women

In her remarks, the Executive Director of Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative, Mutiat Orolu-Balogun, said women should also encourage other women to vote.

“Women should be at the table when decisions are made. This will enable us to play our roles as mothers and bring things affecting us directly forward.

“We should inform the politicians of the problems facing the gender and hold politicians accountable for their promises,” she added.

Respect the right to wear hijab, very important

On her part, a former Amirah (female head) of MSSN Lagos, Hafsah Badru, stressed that respecting the right to wear hijab by any candidate was not a favour.

“We will only be considering a candidate that will respect the law and court ruling, including declaring support and issuing an official circular on the use of hijab. This is not a personal issue but something backed by the Constitution.

"After this, we will begin to look at the track records, integrity, and plans of the candidates,” she noted.

