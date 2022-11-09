A former president of the Nigerian Youth Union (NYU) has been appointed by the Peoples Democratic Party to its Presidential Campaign Council

Chinonso Obasi was appointed by the opposition as the party's PCC director-general for youths (south)

According to Obasi, the new appointment is a call to work harder to deliver Atiku and Okowa as the president and vice president of Nigeria by 2023

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Chinonso Obasi as the director of youths (south) of the party's Presidential Campaign Council, National Youth Campaign Council.

A statement signed by the director general of the PDP 2023 Presidential Campaign Council and Governor Sokoto state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said Obasi will serve in his capacity as the DG of the opposition party's youth council.

Chinonso Obasi has been appointed as the youth director-general (south) of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council. Photo: Nnenna Ibeh

Obasi is the pioneer president of the Nigerian Youth Union (NYU).

He was the 2016 president National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS). He also represented Nigerian Students in the 2014 National Confab.

He was also the former Students' Union Government president and the 2013 south-south and Southeast zonal coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students.

Obasi reacts to his new appointment

While speaking with journalists, Obasi said that his appointment is a huge responsibility that must be reciprocated with bountiful service delivery.

His words:

"We shall work to deliver Atiku and Okowa as the president and vice president of Nigeria by 2023. They have the solutions to the most problems bedevilling our nation."

"Ranging from Insecurity, Bad Economy, Poor Educational system, and Bad governance."

