The Labour Party presidential candidate has again maintained he is going to deliver beyond the imaginations of Nigerians

While calling on the electorates to vote for him in the forthcoming general elections, Peter Obi urged Nigerians to hold him to his word if he emerges president

Obi gave this assurance during the Labour Party presidential campaign rally held in Benue state on Wednesday, November 9

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has asked Nigerians to hold him to his promises if gets elected in 2023, Daily Trust reported.

Speaking at the LP presidential campaign in Makurdi, Benue state, on Wednesday, November 9, Obi said the federal government under his leadership would support every state to develop at its own pace.

Peter Obi has again urged Nigerians to hold him accountable if he wins the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

2023: Nigerians, hold me by my promises, Peter Obi says

He also promised to secure and bring peace to Benue state, The Cable added.

“Those who want to go back to their villages, will go back. Those who want to go back to their farms, will go back and we will support them. Our government is about securing Nigeria.

“We will ensure that we restructure the entire security infrastructure in Nigeria – and we will give them all the moral support. We are not going to make fake promises, we are ready to do the work, we don’t want people who do not have the energy to do the work. Nigeria over the years has refused to dredge the River Niger and Benue, with the dredging you will be able to move your goods from Lokoja to Onitsha, use it for River transport.”

He added that his government would not allow the present flooding to continue without doing anything about it.

“Why can’t we dredge the River Niger and Benue. I assure you Nigeria will be better,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng