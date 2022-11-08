A federal lawmaker has again sought female representation in the helms of affairs of Nigeria and security parastatals

Taiwo Oluga, the chairperson, women in parliament, made this call on Monday at a programme in Abuja

Oluga who called for the appointment of a woman as a defence minister noted the country’s security challenges would be effectively tackled if such move is made

The chairperson of the house committee on women in parliament, Hon. Taiwo Oluga on Monday, November 7, said a woman should be appointed the defence minister to effectively address security challenges.

According to The Cable, Oluga spoke on Monday, at a media briefing organised by the European Union in collaboration with the Nigerian Women Trust Fund, in Abuja.

The House of Representatives Committee on Women in Parliament has lamented the decline in the representation of women in the National Assembly and politics generally. Photo credit: WFM 91.7

Oluga call for a female defence minister, more women in National Assembly

She said female participation in politics remains low in Nigeria despite advocacies conducted by various groups in the country.

Oluga who expressed concern over the low number of females who participated in the presidential primary noted that if more women are appointed in elective positions, the nation's helms of affairs would take a positive shape.

“For the first time in history, let a woman be appointed as minister of defence and you will see the action; you will see a positive change in our security architecture,” she said.

