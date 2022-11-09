There have been reoccurring reports that the Peoples Democratic Party can't fund its 2023 campaign

Although party officials have dismissed the rumours, there are suggestions that the party truly lacks funding

However, some say the PDP presidential candidate is wary of spending early based on his experience in 2019

FCT, Abuja - A report by Punch newspaper indicates that inadequate funding is currently causing controversy in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A southwest PDP chieftain quoted in the report said he’s not surprised that funding has come up for mention, saying the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, deserves to be blamed for the issue.

Atiku is said to be taking his time to prevent a reoccurrence of what happened in 2019. Photo credit: @atiku

His words:

“There have been complaints that Atiku is unwilling to release money for campaigns. But Atiku once boasted in the presence of some governors that he had billions of naira to prosecute his campaign. That is why some of them are just looking at him and are not ready to contribute to his campaign.

“Some governors are not sure of their chances and are reluctant to open the purse. This might change in the weeks ahead, though.”

While dismissing insinuations that Atiku is probably broke, he added that:

“The presidential candidate wants to start releasing money towards the end of the campaign.

“He is learning from the experience of 2019. He lost that election, but he is probably wiser now. What I can’t say is whether things will pan out differently this time. He has told those close to him that he will release money at the appropriate time.”

2023: It is frustrating, hampering our work - PDP chieftain opens up

Speaking to Legit.ng anonymously on the issue, a PDP chieftain who serves on one of the directorates in the party's campaign council confirmed that there is a lull in activities to due to the unavailability of funds.

His words:

“My brother, I won't lie you. It is frustrating and hampering our work. For instance, I have been using my personal money to take care of logistics in my directorate. We haven't heard anything from our bosses.

“Everywhere is just quiet. Even with the arrival of Atiku, we were hoping that things will pick up, but it is over 24 hours and we haven't heard anything.

“I am beginning to believe rumours that he is broke., although some of our colleagues insist he is just waiting for the the right time to release the funds. Even the governors are not forthcoming. I really don't know what is happening.”

Atiku has questions to answer about his links to terrorists, says Fani-Kayode

Meanwhile, Femi Fani-Kayode, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council has alleged that Atiku has links to terrorists in Nigeria.

The Osun-born politician made the allegation in a tweet on Tuesday, November 8, saying:

“Governor Ortom has spoken the bitter about Atiku. Waziri has questions to answer about his links to the terrorists that have butchered so many innocent people all over the north. Every terrorist has a sponsor. Waziri's links with the merchants of death are worthy of scrutiny.”

2023: Stick to issues, not sentiments - APC chieftain tells presidential candidates

On his part, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a former presidential aspirant of the APC has warned presidential candidates of the various political parties against further widening the existing gulf and divisions in the country in their race and ambition for 2023.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng recently, Olawepo-Hashim explained that in the quest for power by the candidates, rather than addressing issues that are relevant to our nationhood, the actors have been inflaming the passion of tribal and religious bias among citizens.

According to him, the supporters of the candidates are also driving their campaigns and marketing of their candidates via intimidation, threat, disinformation and blackmail, without any word of caution from their principals.

