Femi Fani-Kayode is not relenting on his attacks on the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

A day after suggesting that the former vice president does not have the backing of PDP governors, Fani-Kayode linked Atiku to terrorists

Re-echoing Governor Samuel Ortom's comments on Atiku, Fani-Kayode stated that the PDP presidential candidate should be scrutinised

Twitter - Femi Fani-Kayode, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate has links to terrorists in Nigeria.

The Osun-born politician made the allegation in a tweet on Tuesday, November 8.

Fani-Kayode says Atiku has questions to answer concerning the activities of insurgents in Nigeria. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

He wrote:

“Governor Ortom has spoken the bitter about Atiku. Waziri has questions to answer about his links to the terrorists that have butchered so many innocent people all over the north.

“Every terrorist has a sponsor. Waziri's links with the merchants of death are worthy of scrutiny.”

Recall that on Monday, November 7, Fani-Kayode also tweeted a jab at Atiku, suggesting that the PDP presidential candidate has lost control of his party.

He wrote:

“You have lost Wike, Makinde, Ortom, Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi and now Bala Mohammed. Instead of reaching out to them you send your butt-loving, rectum-sucking, skin-bleaching tout of a boyfriend to a town hall meeting to harass and insult Peter Obi.

“Waziri, your world is falling apart!”

