Lai Mohammed and the governor of Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq are not on good terms over the leadership of the ruling APC in the state

Often in the polity, they exchanged words and attack each other, this has however created a division among some members of the ruling party in Kwara state, as they pitched a tent between the leaders

In a new development, the minister of information and culture has maintained that his political structure is standing strong and cannot be destroyed

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, said his political structure in Kwara remains intact and cannot be successfully attacked and sunk.

He made this assertion on Friday, November 4, as he marries off his granddaughter, Dr. Toyosi, in his hometown, Oro near Ilorin, PM News reported.

Nobody can dismantle my political structure in Kwara, Lai Mohammed says

His statement is in response to a news reporter’s inquiry on the number of political allies and supporters present at the ceremony.

According to Mohammed, he had never lost touch with them.

“I am glad you noticed that I have here today the same people I have been working with within the last 20 years politically in Kwara.

“Though they tried to pluck me away from them, we interact regularly and we have almost become a family,’’ he said.

I have loyalists, Lai Mohammed

The minister reaffirmed that his friends and associates were still loyal to him and that his political system was still in place, despite the conflict inside the state’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“My political structure cannot be torpedoed because of disagreement.

“That is the essence of political structure: when you are strong enough to weather the storm that will necessarily come up, especially when it is time to vie for political offices,’’ he added.

