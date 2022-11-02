The rivalry between the APC and the PDP has eaten deep as both parties continue to fire subliminal shots

APC chieftain, Adams Oshiomhole recently said Atiku does not stand a chance against his principal Bola Tinubu at the forthcoming 2023 presidential polls

He said Atiku has been rejected four times by the people of Nigeria and that he is certain that he will be rejected again

Former Governor of Edo state and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says he is confident that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will not pose a threat to his principal Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, the APC chieftain made this submission on Wednesday, November 2, during a live telecast on Arise TV program ‘The Morning Show.’

Adams Oshiomhole said Atiku will lose the 2023 election and retire to Dubai. Photo: Adams Oshiomhole, Atiku Abubakar

Oshiomhole said Nigerians had rejected Atiku on numerous trial attempts for the presidential seat and that he is confident that he will be retiring to his frequent destination in Dubai, The United Arab Emirates.

He said:

“Given Atiku’s record of movement, that once he suffers a defeat – it is on record, once he loses an election – he moves to Dubai. And so, he is saying because we are confident that nothing has changed.”

Oshiomhole acknowledges Peter Obi as a good presidential candidate

Oshiomhole reflected on history when Atiku fielded Peter Obi as his running mate but still lost to the APC in the 2019 presidential polls.

He said:

“Nigeria has rejected him three, four times, and even the best partnership he enjoyed in 2019 with Obi did not deliver him. Now, his ticket is not as potent as it was in 2019.

“We are confident that, God willing, using the same Nigerian people who had rejected him in the past, they will reject him again. And because once he is rejected, he has a history of relocating to Dubai. That is what the Vice president meant.

The former Edo state governor further reiterated that his guts tell him that Atiku will lose and jet back to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

He said:

“And I think Atiku will actually relocate to Dubai, he has been doing it. He is comfortable there. I hope that the ban on Nigeria does not affect him. Hopefully he will go there.”

