Zenith Bank Plc becomes the first Nigerian bank to surpass N5 trillion market capitalisation

Under Adaora Umeoji, the bank's share price surged from about N44 to N127 with rapid growth

The bank also ranks as Nigeria’s most profitable bank in 2025, combining high earnings

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria’s financial services industry has reached a new milestone, with Zenith Bank Plc at the centre of it.

The bank has officially crossed the N5 trillion market capitalisation mark, becoming the first Nigerian bank to achieve this feat.

Zenith Bank breaks history, hits N5 trillion market cap milestone Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

This development goes beyond a headline figure. It signals strength, consistency, and a level of investor confidence that few institutions in the country have been able to attract at this scale.

Market capitalisation reflects how the market values a company, and reaching N5 trillion places Zenith Bank in a distinct position within Nigeria’s banking sector. It reflects years of strong financial performance, strategic execution, and disciplined management.

Zenith Bank sets new record

A key feature of this milestone is the pace of the bank’s recent growth. Since the appointment of Adaora Umeoji as Group Managing Director/CEO, Zenith Bank’s share price has climbed sharply, rising from about N44 to around N127 within a relatively short period.

Beyond valuation gains, Zenith Bank has also strengthened its position as Nigeria’s most profitable bank based on its 2025 financial results. This combination of profitability and market leadership reinforces both its operational strength and its reputation in the financial system.

Profitability at this level reflects more than revenue growth. It points to cost efficiency, disciplined risk management, and the ability to deliver returns to shareholders consistently. For investors, this dual performance strengthens confidence in the bank’s long-term sustainability, rather than short-term growth alone.

At the leadership level, the bank’s recent performance has been shaped by a management approach focused on efficiency, execution, and organisational alignment. This has contributed to improved internal performance and stronger investor sentiment across both domestic and international markets.

Under Adaora Umeoji, Zenith Bank’s share price surged from N44 to around N127 Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Investors making more

The N5 trillion milestone also has wider implications for Nigeria’s banking industry. It raises competitive benchmarks and highlights the growing scale of the sector in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

For investors, the development reinforces the appeal of large-cap banks as relatively stable long-term assets, particularly in periods of market volatility. It also signals continued potential for expansion as investor confidence aligns with performance fundamentals.

While the headline figure is N5 trillion, the broader story is about sustained value creation. Zenith Bank’s trajectory reflects a combination of discipline, leadership, and strategic growth, positioning it not just as a participant in the banking sector, but as one of its key pace-setters.

Overall, the milestone marks a defining moment in Nigeria’s financial market, underscoring both the bank’s evolution and its growing influence in shaping the direction of the industry.

Nigeria's Zenith Bank completes acquisition of Paramount Bank

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zenith Bank Plc has announced the successful acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of Paramount Bank Kenya Limited, marking its official Paramount Bank

The announcement was published as a notification on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Group on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

The transaction, finalised after securing all necessary regulatory approvals from authorities in both Nigeria and Kenya, represents a key milestone in the bank’s regional expansion drive.

Source: Legit.ng