Ossai Ovie Success, an aide to the Delta state govenor, has claimed that Nigerian youths are wiser now and are no longer happy with the name Peter Obi

Obi is the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election and has been receiving massive support from the youths

Ossai noted that the youths have realised that what Nigeria needs is a leader with capacity and not one with a sweet mouth

The special assistant on media to the Delta state governor, Ossai Ovie Success, has said the popularity of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has reduced drastically.

Ossai stated that Obi has been abandoned by the youths who have realised that he doesn’t have the capacity to lead Nigeria.

Ossai Ovie said Peter Obi's popularity has declined. Photo credit: Ossai Ovie Success

Source: Instagram

In a Facebook post on his wall, he stated:

“I was in a ceremony recently and the Master of Ceremony shouted PETER OBI thinking the crowd will start expressing their happiness with ovation but it was shocking to the MC after realizing that people are no longer happy with that name.

”Few days later, I was telling my friends about what happened and they said that was the same thing they experienced in some parts of Enugu.

"It was at this point I noticed Peter Obi has been abandoned by the youths.”

Peter Obi is no longer popular

Ossai added that he also took time out to study Peter Obi’s popularity online and he noticed it had also reduced. According to him, this clearly indicates that Nigerian youths are wiser now and cannot be deceived.

He stated:

"They now understand that someone with capacity and experience is needed to lead this country and not someone with sweet mouth."

Youths lash Ossai over post about Peter Obi

Not long after, Nigerians were spotted in the comment section attacking Ossai. Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions below:

Jude Chukwudindu stated:

"Are you back with your Peter Obi wailing again? Wail more. We are solidly behind Peter Obi. Nothing changes that. #ObiDatti2023."

Dan Ogumogu commented:

"Mumu. Can't you see that unlike you Nigerian youths know when it's time for politics and time for grooving."

Stanley Uwazuluonye stated:

"U need to get sense for this ur coconut head."

Chuma Obi added:

"Anybody who want to trend will just write one rubbish about Peter Obi."

Mr Macaroni officially endorses Peter Obi

Amid the free fall of the naira, insecurity and other challenges plaguing the nation, Nigerians cannot wait to elect a new leader in 2023.

A number of Nigerian youths have already pitched their tent with Peter Obi as against Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Nigeria's foremost skit maker, Adebowale "Debo" Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni has revealed who he will be voting for in the forthcoming presidential polls in 2023.

Mr Macaroni in a shocking viral tweet on Saturday, November 5 declared that he will be voting for the Labour Party flagbearer.

Source: Legit.ng