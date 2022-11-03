Mixed reactions have trailed the viral video of the Bayelsa governor dancing during the 11th annual thanksgiving of the state at the Ecumenical Centre in Igbogene

According to reports, the governor disclosed that he danced the way he did despite the flood situation in the state because he was moved by the word of God

Meanwhile, lives have been lost, with thousands injured and many displaced following the recent flooding in major Nigerian states

Governor Diri Duoye of Bayelsa state has shown that he knows how to get his groove on.

In a viral video circulating on the Nigerian digital space captured the governor showing off his dance skill, dancing like a professional.

The governor was filmed while dancing energetically with joy at a thanksgiving in Church. In the video, Duoye danced at a church altar as he gallantly showed off his ‘leg moves’ while the choir sang songs of praise to God, Daily Trust reported.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng