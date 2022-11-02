Peter Obi has said that he is connected with those who have a passion for Nigeria and good governance

The Labour Party's presidential candidate on Tuesday, November 1, disclosed that this is the deal he has with some aggrieved PDP governors

Obi particularly described Governor Samuel Ortom as a patriotic leader who has responded positively to flood victims and IDPs in Benue

Makurdi, Benue - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has explained the deal he has with some aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obi on Tuesday, November 1, disclosed that he is connected to the governors (Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom, Seyi Makinde, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi) because of their passion for Nigeria.

The former Anambra governor in a video shared by a Twitter subscriber said this when he paid a visit to Governor Ortom in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Watch the video below:

Obi was quoted to have said:

“The only deal I have with them is that they are passionate about Nigeria. that is the only deal. Everybody wants Nigeria to survive now. Everybody.

Because at the end of the day if it collapses, anarchy will consume everybody. W wouldn't hear about party. If they throw bomb here now you wouldn't know who is governor and who is gate man....because if it happens, nobody will know who will be affected.

So we want Nigeria to be safe. We want a better Nigeria

The LP's presidential flagbearer saluted the patriotism of Ortom who, according to him, show love and concern to victims of flood and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

