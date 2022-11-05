Popular skit maker, Mr Macaroni has finally chosen his preferred presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 election

Mr Macaroni in a shocking viral tweet on Saturday, November 5 declared that he will be voting Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential polls

He, however, noted that he will not be campaigning for any politician in the build-up to the election

Nigeria's foremost skit maker, Adebowale "Debo" Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni has revealed that he will cast his vote for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi in the forthcoming presidential polls in 2023.

The comedian made this declaration on Saturday, November 5 in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng.

According to his tweet, he vowed that he will not campaign for any politician and not even Peter Obi in the build-up to the crucial 2023 presidential election.

Mr Macaroni's tweet reads:

"I do not and will not campaign for Politicians. I cannot force or beg any Nigerian to vote for a particular candidate but come 2023, the person that I will cast my vote for is Peter Obi!!

"And that is final on this matter!!

"Enough is Enough!!!"

Popular social media influencer, Daniel Regha blast Mr Macaroni, as Twitter goes berserk

Reacting to Mr. Macaroni's tweet, popular Twitter influencer Daniel Regha lambasted the skit maker for being a hypocrite and doing the exact opposite of what he preaches.

Regha tweeted:

"Macaroni u are saying that u "will not campaign for politicians" but here u are doing the exact ¤pposite by revealing who u are rooting for, (Peter Obi); This !sn't smart. U were doing a good job by staying neutral while using ur platform to advise Nigerians to vote wisely. Jeez."

