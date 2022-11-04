Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate has gotten the backing of some young Nigerians

The youths under the aegis of Young Ladies in Politics stated that they are creating a niche for themselves in the political landscape of Nigeria

They also expressed confidence that their demands for more inclusion will be met if Atiku is elected president

FCT, Abuja - A group of young ladies from different parts of the country under the name Young Ladies in Politics on Thursday, November 3 endorsed the Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at an event in the nation's capital, the national coordinator of the group, Loveth Izokor in her opening remark, said:

“Young Ladies in Politics is a conscious group/organization that emerged in the wake of feminism and affirmative action to demand recognition and respect.

“In a nutshell, the objective of the group is to bring together, young ladies who are interested in politics by way of encouraging them to become political leaders of this generation, tomorrow and the future.

“We are aware of the challenges, especially as they relate to affirmative action for women. Ours is a clarion call for all young ladies to be in the vanguard of redefining the politics of Nigeria.

“This group has a revolutionary drive to reshape the lukewarmness of young women towards politics in Nigeria. I thank you all for waking up to this very important moment.

“It is certainly not going to be an easy road for us to make our voices heard. There is time for everything. The time is now.

“We are creating a niche for ourselves and challenging the dominance of men in the political landscape of Nigeria.”

The Director General of PDP New Generation, Audu Mahmood, who was a special guest at the event, was ably represented by the deputy national secretary of the organisation, Hon. Ify Osadebe.

In his remark presented by Osadebe, he commended the leadership of Young Ladies in Politics for the initiative of organizing such a great event.

Mahmood said:

“There is a popular saying, if you empower a man, you have empowered an individual, but if you empower a woman, you have empowered a nation.

“His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, have a proven track record of empowering women. With them Nigeria will surely be great again.

“My dear sisters, I want to commend you all for coming together to lend your voices in support of a better and greater Nigeria.

“Your decision to endorse the Atiku/Okowa ticket for 2023 is not only courageous but also an act of patriotism because as it stands today, the Atiku/Okowa team is the most qualified ticket that will guarantee and secure the future of Nigerian youths and women.

“In line with the PDP New Generation's interest to promote youth participation in politics, the organisation donated 300 pieces of membership cards to the Young Ladies in Politics to officially initiate and welcome them into PDP.”

Mahmood said:

“You are to take this cards to your respective wards for registration and documentation with the existing PDP structure. From today, you must all defend and promote the image of PDP, you must at all time remain loyal to its constitution and leadership.

“I want to assure you all that the PDP is the home for emerging leaders, it is a party that promotes youths and women inclusion, as Young Ladies in Politics the PDP will ensure that your voices are heard.”

Source: Legit.ng