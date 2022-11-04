Leaders of the South East geopolitical zone under the aegis of Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, on Friday, declared their support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for the 2023 election.

They also called on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to release the leader of the Independent People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in the interest of peace in Nigeria and the South East.

While describing Obi as the true ‘unifier’, the leaders of IECF, also known as Ime-Obi Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said their decision to back the former governor of Anambra State was devoid of tribal sentiment.

The chairman of IECF and former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, stated these in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

According to him, Obi’s presidency would put an end to separatist agitations by different groups in the country, especially that of IPOB.

Ezeife said, “We, before now, agreed in the Southern and Middle Belt Forum to call all the candidates from the South-East, interview them and adopt one person. But that has been overtaken by events. If you look at the candidates from A to Z, you find out that there is one from the South-East who is everybody’s candidate.

“He is the true unifier in Nigeria because he is someone who will banish poverty, banish insecurity, banish all the negatives associated with Nigeria. That person is Peter Obi and he is the person whom all of us will support.”

According to him, the South-East elders were the ones who prevailed on Obi to leave the Peoples Democratic Party in May.

“If you look at the records, you’ll find out that the elders in Abuja really worked hard to get him out as a candidate. We forced him to get out of the PDP so that he can be a candidate for president. So the question of even adopting him doesn’t arise as he is our trusted, God anointed candidate to remake and recreate Nigeria. He will make everybody happy.

“Obi will make Fulani belong to Nigeria and have a say. He will ensure Yoruba don’t want to go and will also make Igbo and all groups stay in Nigeria and have the country restructured to work,” he stated.

Speaking on the ordeals of Nnamdi Kanu, the elders in a statement by Ezeife and Secretary of IECF, Prof. Charles Nwekeaku, expressed disappointment over the decision of the Federal Government to abide by the Court of Appeal judgement which freed the IPOB leader.

The IECF said the move by the goverment would have far-reaching consequences on peace and security challenges in the South-East zone of the country.

The organization said, “The Federal Government appeal against the Court of Appeal three-man unanimous judgement, which discharged Mazi Nnamdi Kalu, is capable of aggravating the security challenges and peace process initiatives in the South East, preventing the conduct of 2023 general elections in the zone, as well as its ripple effects on the peace, unity, stability and continued corporate existence of Nigeria.

