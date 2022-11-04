The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has again revealed steps he would take to tackle the major political issues of Nigeria if elected in 2023

The former vice president a recent interview in the US, disclosed that he would erase the existence of godfatherism in his government

Meanwhile, the PDP flagbearer travelled to the United States to discuss issues and map out plans for the 2023 general elections

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has assured Nigerians that there would be no room for any cabals in his government if elected president.

The former vice president made the commitment during an interview on the Hausa Service of the Voice of America (VOA) in Washington D.C., United States.

Atiku says cabals will not be part of his government if elected as president in 2023. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

My government will not be hijacked, Atiku assures Nigerians

The PDP flagbearer promised to be fully in charge of his administration, rather than allowing any clique to hijack the machinery of government, Nigerian Tribune reported

The programme was anchored by the Head of the Hausa service of VOA, Aliyu Mustapha Sokoto.

“You won’t find any cabal in my government. It is me: Waziri (Atiku) that will run the administration,” Atiku said during the interview.

Many people, including the wife of the incumbent president, Aisha Buhari, have openly stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has ceded the control of state matters to a clique.

Meanwhile, Atiku visited the United States to hold discussions with government officials on wide-ranging issues, including insecurity, economic crisis and the 2023 general election in Nigeria.

Atiku to Tinubu: Nigerians won’t elect a ghost president

The special assistant to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday, November 2 played down on the chances of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declaring that Nigerians won’t elect a ghost president.

In a statement issued in Washington DC, Mr. Phrank Shaibu accused Tinubu of shying away from public scrutiny and using proxies to answer questions reserved exclusively for would-be presidents.

Shaibu who was reacting to the meeting with the private sector organized by Tinubu, said the former Lagos governor had on two occasions dodged the invitation of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce Industry (LCCI) but decided to play smart by organising his own meeting.

2023: Atiku a better alternative than Tinubu, says PDP campaign organisation

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa campaign organization, Charles Aniagwu, said Atiku provides a better alternative to Tinubu.

He said the former vice president was engaging in multilateral and bilateral initiatives as exemplified in his recent trip to the United States to meet people and organizations who know how to solve problems.

According to him, Atiku did not go to the United States to prove that he can enter the country but in line with his mission to recover Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng