The PDP has warned Nigerians not to reinforce hopelessness b y voting for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The main opposition party stated that Tinubu has nothing to offer Nigerians as the country's economy takes a nosedive under the APC government

The party said its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, provides a better alternative to revive Nigeria's falling economy

FCT, Abuja - Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organisation has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar is worried about the state of Nigeria's economy.

The campaign organisation also stated that Nigerians cannot afford to reinforce the hopelessness as promised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This was stated by the director, strategic communications of the campaign organization, Dele Momodu while addressing a press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Monday, November 1.

Momodu added that the party, as well as the candidate, is worried about the suffering caused by floods in the country.

His words:

“Our candidate is deeply concerned by the cost of living crisis which is daily worsened by the hyperinflation inflated on Nigerians by the ineptitude of the APC administration.

“We are assuring Nigerians that help is on the way as the policies enunciated with the policy document ‘Our Covenant with Nigerians’ will not only bring Nigeria out of poverty but also herald an era prosperity and sustainable development in a PDP government, come 2023.

“The Economy and the ‘Kitchen Table Issues,’ as the Americans will say, remain a focal point of the PDP Recovery Agenda.

“The declaration by the Central Bank of Nigeria last week that it was going to redesign some denominations in the naira as expectedly generated varied reactions from Nigerians.”

Already, the value on the naira has plummeted since the announcement and efforts must be intensified to address the decline in the value of the naira.

Also speaking, the spokesperson of the campaign organization, Charles Aniagwu, said the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, provides a better alternative to revive what he observed as a falling Nigeria.

He said the former vice president was engaging in multilateral and bilateral initiatives as exemplified in his recent trip to the United States to meet people and organizations who know how to solve problems.

According to him, Atiku did not go to the United States to prove that he can enter the country but in line with his mission to recover Nigeria.

9 PDP chieftains on Atiku Abubakar's entourage to Washington

Legit.ng had earlier reported that alongside his entourage, Atiku met the Assistant Secretary - Bureau of African Affairs in the US State Department, Molly Phee.

About nine senior PDP chieftains are on the entourage of Atiku to the United States.

They include his campaign DG and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, former Senate president, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Emeke Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo state.

Atiku's media adviser, Paul Ibe reveals why ex-VP is visiting USA

Recall that Atiku on Thursday, October 27 arrived Washington DC, United States on a working visit.

The visit will afford the PDP presidential candidate the opportunity of high-level engagements aimed at setting the pace for building an economically stronger and more secure Nigeria, according to a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe.

According to the statement, Atiku will be in the US for a week-long engagement that will opportune the frontline presidential candidate share his vision for Nigeria with US business communities and young Nigerian professionals in North America.

