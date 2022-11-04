The Peoples Democratic Party is not taking chances in its quest to return to power in the forthcoming general elections

In the buildup of the 2023 polls, the party's presidential candidate has gotten the support of the United States to deal with election riggers

This development was confirmed by a former presidential aide and Atiku's strong supporter, Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, disclosed that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has secured the commitment of the United States on issues concerning the 2023 elections.

Omokri made this disclosure on Thursday, November 3rd, during an interview with Channels Television.

Atiku partners with US to deal with election riggers in 2023, Omokri noted.

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate, travelled to the US for meetings tied to his presidential campaign.

Atiku partners with US to stop election rigging in 2023, Omokri says

Speaking on the essence of the US meetings, Omokri said Atiku has secured the commitment of the US government about ensuring free and fair elections in Nigeria in 2023, The Cable reported.

“We didn’t go there for guidance at all. However, we did have an agenda and one of the agendas was that we should have free and fair elections, because you know that if you look at the history and the best predictor of future behaviour is past behaviour, elections in Nigeria, sometimes, have not been up to par,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng