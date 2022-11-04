The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been described as a party drowning fast even before the 2023 election

This description of the opposition party was given by a former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode

According to FFK, it is important for presidential candidates to understand that elections are not won outside the country

The recent travels made by key candidates contesting the 2023 presidential election have come under condemnation by the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Taking a swipe at the Labour Party's flag bearer and his Peoples Democratic Party's counterpart, the director of special media projects and new media for the Bola Tinub/Kashim Shettima PCC, Femi Fani-Kayode said the election would not be decided in Paris, Washington or Dubai.

Fani-Kayode has warned presidential candidates to quit gallivanting around the globe. Photo: Fani Kayode

According to Fani-Kayode, a former minister, the elections in 2023 will be decided by Nigerians in Nigeria.

ThisDay reports that FFK further urged the presidential candidates who are in the habit of travelling abroad for campaigns to stop gallivanting around the world.

Dino Melaye's remarks on Kashim Shettima

Also reacting to remarks by a former lawmaker, Dino Melaye describing APC vice-presidential candidate Kashim Shettima as a grand commander of bandits, Fani-Kayode said the PDP is a drowning party.

His words:

"These are nonsensical words, spoken on behalf of a nonsensical man, who is running a nonsensical campaign.

“The assertion that Dino Melaye is making is at the consequences of the failure of his candidate’s campaign within and outside Nigeria. They went to America, they went to France, they went all over the world, crawling in the corridors of those in power in the places they went and nobody was prepared to see them or discuss with them.

Atiku arrives US for meetings, engagements ahead of 2023 elections

Atiku Abubakar continued his political engagements outside the shores of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The former vice president and PDP presidential candidate is currently in Washington D.C in the United States of America.

On hand to receive Atiku on his arrival were a former Senate president, Bukola Saraki and Senator Dino Melaye.

2023: APC not a party to support, they are destroyers, Atiku declares

Meanwhile, Atiku has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as destroyers, adding that they don’t deserve to be supported.

Atiku who stated this while addressing party supporters in Benin, Edo state on Saturday, October 22 during his party’s presidential rally, urged the people to continue to be loyal to the PDP.

He said the APC has destroyed the educational system, economy, and infrastructure and failed to address the security challenges facing the country.

