Bola Ahmed Tinubu's recent outing at an event in Lagos has attracted condemnations from the PDP

PDP chieftain and media aide to Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu questioned Tinubu's use of proxies to answer questions at the event

Shaibu stated that the performance of the APC presidential candidate at the event is a sign of things to come if he wins the 2023 polls

Washington, D.C - The special assistant to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday, November 2 played down on the chances of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declaring that Nigerians won’t elect a ghost president.

In a statement issued in Washington DC, Mr. Phrank Shaibu accused Tinubu of shying away from public scrutiny and using proxies to answer questions reserved exclusively for would-be presidents.

Tinubu addressing corporate Nigeria at the event on Tuesday, November 1. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Shaibu who was reacting to the meeting with the private sector organized by Tinubu, said the former Lagos governor had on two occasions dodged the invitation of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce Industry (LCCI) but decided to play smart by organising his own meeting.

He said rather than subject his ideas for scrutiny before a non-partisan panel of professionals as done by Atiku and even Peter Obi of Labour Party, Tinubu decided to organise his own event in Lagos where he dictated the pace of events and filled up the room with his supporters.

His words:

“After reading out his uninspiring speech, Tinubu sat on the high table and systematically dodged questions directed at him by the audience.

“Rather, he delegated his team members to answer all the questions on his behalf, an indication that he lacks a clear understanding of the issues plaguing the country and is hiding his ignorance.

“From indication, his aides spoke more than he did at the event, an indication that he didn’t even need to be there in the first place. Clearly, Tinubu plans to run a proxy government in the unfortunate event that he wins the presidential election.”

According to him, the conduct of the APC presidential candidate and his decision to cleverly dodge dialectic public conversations may not be unconnected with Tinubu’s clear lack of mental coordination and understanding of Nigeria’s core problems.

Shaibu said Nigerians will not overlook these ominous signs, the reason Tinubu’s handlers have continued to shield him from open public engagements and scrutiny.

He added that of all the 18 presidential candidates, Tinubu is the only one that has refused to subject himself to a media interview.

He said Atiku Abubakar has shown time and again that he is willing to be accountable to the Nigerian people and is not too proud to engage the people.

He added:

“We hope that Tinubu will be bold enough to attend the presidential debate when the time comes as there are already early indications that he will claim that Presidential debates are not mandated by Nigerian law.”

2023: Atiku a better alternative than Tinubu, says PDP campaign organisation

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa campaign organization, Charles Aniagwu, said Atiku provides a better alternative to Tinubu.

He said the former vice president was engaging in multilateral and bilateral initiatives as exemplified in his recent trip to the United States to meet people and organizations who know how to solve problems.

According to him, Atiku did not go to the United States to prove that he can enter the country but in line with his mission to recover Nigeria.

