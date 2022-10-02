On Saturday, October 1, supporters of Peter Obi, the Labor Party's 2023 presidential candidate, took to the streets of many states across the country

After seeing photos and videos showing the large turnout, Reno Omokri was impressed and hailed the movement

The PDP supporter noted that Obidient rallies were amazing and should not be belittled by anyone

A former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has described the rallies held across Nigeria by the supporters of Peter Obi for the 2023 presidential election as great achievements.

Omokri said Peter Obi, the flag bearer of the Labour Party, and his supporters called “Obidients” have disrupted the Nigerian political space.

Thousands of Nigerians were in three different locations in Lagos in support of Peter Obi. Photo credit: @PeterObi

In a series of tweets on Saturday, October 1, he noted that the movement was too strong to be disregarded and anyone who tries to do so is not politically conscious.

Omokri, a staunch supporter of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, wrote:

"The Obidient rallies at Festac and Amuwo were amazing. They are great achievements. Anyone who tries to belittle them is not politically astute. While Obi will not win in 2023, he has successfully disrupted politics in Nigeria. Well done Obi! Well done Obidients!”

The Obidient movement is something to be admired

The former presidential aide recalled how the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai boasted that Obi won't get 200 persons on the street.

He said that number was surpassed during the rallies, noting that most of those who were on the street were people from the southeast.

Omokri added that "for one man’s ambition to mobilise people in such numbers is something to be admired".

Peter Obi will get substantial votes

The governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, earlier admitted that the political movement of Peter Obi of the Labour Party is a force to consider.

According to him, Obi will garner substantial votes during the 2023 presidential election.

Umahi, who belongs to the All Progressives Congress, explained that Obi's movement is indeed an eye-opener, adding that he is encouraged by what the ex-governor of Anambra is doing.

