Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, said he is not in support of the call by the Wike's camp to remove the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu

The former vice president said removing a party's national chairman on the eve of elections is not a clever move

Atiku also noted that even though the internal crisis rocking the PDP is yet to be resolved, he has moved on with his campaigns

Washington DC, US - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, says the call for the removal of the party’s national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, was ill-timed and counterproductive.

The former vice president said this in an interview with the Voice of America (VOA), Hausa Service, in Washington DC, ThisDay reported.

PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar said he does not support the call for the removal of the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Why I did not support Ayu's removal, Atiku reveals

Atiku said he did not support the removal of the party’s chairman, as this was not a clever move on the eve of elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“It is not proper at this time to contemplate a change of leadership of our party, whereas we are approaching the elections season," the PDP presidential candidate stated.

2023 presidential campaign: PDP crisis yet to be resolved but we've moved on, says Atiku

In what appears to be a message to the aggrieved PDP governors, led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, Atiku said had moved ahead to commence his campaign for the presidency even though the crisis rocking the party had yet to be resolved.

“We are yet to resolve the matter. But we have moved ahead. Our train has moved. We leave the dislocations to the dust bin of history," Atiku was quoted as saying.

Legit.ng gathers that the PDP presidential candidate had visited America to hold discussions with US government officials on issues confronting the country, including insecurity, economic drawbacks, and the 2023 elections.

Atiku accused of failing to pay N2.6bn used to process US visa for him

In another report, Atiku was accused of non-payment of a $5.9million (about N2.6bn) fee used to secure a visa to visit the United States in 2018.

The accusation was made by a firm identified as Legacy Logistics LLC Limited.

In a fresh letter written to the former vice president through a legal firm, Jurisperitus Associates, dated September 19, 2022, the Abuja-based firm alleged that Atiku was yet to pay the princely sum for the visa.

Source: Legit.ng