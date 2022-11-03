The relevance of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Rivers state politics may have hit rock bottom

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to display its absolute dominance in Rivers politics and does not seem to falter anytime soon

The PDP has even grown in strength by poaching some of the top members of the APC ahead of the 2023 elections

The Rivers state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is fast becoming a shadow of itself ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A state where the APC once reigned supreme under ex-governor Rotimi Ameachi has now become a party with many crises.

Ex-Governor Rotimi Amaechi has lost three of its finest allies to Governor Nyesom Wike: Photo: Chris Finebone, Ibim Semenitari, Princewill Dike

FEven the federal influence of Ameachi is not enough to neutralise the strength and might of Governor Nyesom Wike’s led-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

To add salt to injury, the APC is gradually losing some of its strong chieftains to the PDP, some of which are strong allies and subordinates of former Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

In this short piece, Legit.ng will look at some of the allies of ex-Governor Rotimi Ameachi who have switched camps to join forces with Governor Wike of the PDP.

1. Barrister Princewill Dike

The defection of Princewill Dike from the All Progressive Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took many by surprise as he was known to be one of the most loyal allies of ex-Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Dike worked under the stewardship of Rotimi Amaechi as a Special Assistant on Students Affairs.

When asked why he decided to leave the APC and pitch tents with the PDP, he said:

“A political party is a vehicle for political power. When I observed Rivers APC heading for the precipice, I began lamenting. Alas, they tagged me as a prophet of doom, as did Jeremiah by the Israelites.

“I didn’t stop at lamenting, but also proffered solutions on how to steer the ship away from the cliff, but it was also ignored by the party. My advice was not heeded. So, why should I continue to be in a party that is apparently set for destruction and have my political destiny wasted?”

2. Chris Finebone

The resignation of Chris Finebone from the All Progressive Congress (APC) was also a shocker too much for many to swallow.

Finebone even served at the party level as the APC’s publicity secretary of the Rivers state chapter.

The PDP received the former ally of Rotimi Ameachi after completing his defection, and some weeks later, he was immediately drafted into Governor Nyesom Wike’s executive cabinet.

3. Ibim Semenitari

In a very devastating fashion, Governor Wike hit the APC with a master stroke when he poached Ibim Semenitari, former commissioner for information under Ameachi and daughter of former deputy to ex-Governor Peter Odili, Sir Gabriel Toby.

Semenitari is expected to play a huge role in helping to foster the campaign train of the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Rivers state, Siminialayi Fubara.

