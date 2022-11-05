The Zamfara chapter of the APC welcomed over 1000 women into its fold ahead of the 2023 general elections

The defectors were led by a former PDP women leader in the northwest state, Hajiya Madina Shehu

The PDP state House of Assembly candidate for Gusau ll, Alhaji Ibrahim Mada was also part of those who defected

Gusau - Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state as weak, on its knees and without structures.

In a statement, the Zamfara APC publicity secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau said that with the defection of the state PDP women leader, Hajiya Madina Shehu and over 1000 women and the PDP campaign coordinators of the state's governorship candidate, the party is almost extinct in the state.

The defectors dumping their PDP membership cards openly before joining the APC. Photo credit: Zamfara state government

He said:

“These acts have in all civility brought the PDP to its knees living it with virtually no structure and increasing the ever glaring chances of the APC at all levels in the state come the 2023 general elections.”

He said that, his major opponent, Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare is a political amateur who will after the 2023 elections be scared and always scamper for a hiding place once he hears of political contests because he will suffer a serious defeat at the polls.

The party said the comments of the defecting woman leader that the PDP is being run by a handful of persons without recourse to the majority, is not the case in Zamfara APC.

The statement added:

“This is the complete opposite of the focused leadership structure being provided by the APC where every member including new entrants have equal voice and opportunity.

“We therefore wish to welcome the over 1,000 former PDP leaders and their supporters into the APC and reiterate that they will be treated with all fairness which has been the guiding word in our great party.”

The APC commended the decision of the women wing of the main opposition PDP in to denounce the party and “join the progressives in realization of the oneness and good coordination of the ruling party in the state.”

The party added:

“The APC commends the public tearing of the PDP membership cards by the over 1000 women who announced their defection from the PDP and convincingly carried out the act when they were led into the Government House, Gusau by their leader, Hajiya Madina Shehu to the warm welcoming arms of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle and the state APC chairman, Hon Tukur Umar Danfulani.

“This was quickly followed by PDP state House of Assembly candidate for Gusau ll, Alhaji Ibrahim Mada who also publicly tore his PDP nomination ticket to join the APC.”

