Rivers, Port Harcourt - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has submitted a nomination list for appointment into his cabinet to the state parliament for approval.

According to PMNews, no fewer than 18 names were submitted to the state parliament for screening on Tuesday, October 25.

However, the highlight of the list is the inclusion of the immediate past spokesperson of the Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chris Finebone.

Legit.ng gathered that Finebone was an ally of the former minister of transportation and ex-governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi.

Finebone was said to have been a strong critic of Governor Wike, but upon defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he said:

“Governor Wike is always misunderstood. Coming close to him, you find out that he’s a man with a large heart”.

According to Stanford Oba, the clerk of the Rivers state parliament said, the 18 nominees are expected to undergo screening before the parliament on Tuesday, October 25.

Some of the names enlisted as nominees for the executive council of the Rivers state governor include Austin Ben Chioma, Uchechukwu Nwafor, Fred Barivule Kpakol, Emenike Oke, Prince Ohia, Kaniye Ebeku, Ezekiel Agri, Ukiel Oyaghiri, Damiete Herbert Horsfall and Hon Emeka Onowu.

Others include Princewill Chike, Jacobson Nbina, Ndubuisi Okere, Inime Aguma, Charles Amadi, Tonye Oniyinde Briggs, Ben Daminabo, and Chris Finebone.

All 18 nominees for screening at the state parliament are expected to present 35 copies of their credentials to the clerk’s office.

Meanwhile, all nominees must also submit an original copy of their tax clearance certificate as part of the screening process.

