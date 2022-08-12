Chris Finebone has jumped dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the Peoples Democratic Party

Finebone, an ally of the former minister and ex-governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi made the announcement on Friday, August 12

Since his defection from the APC to the PDP, Finebone has visited Governor Nyesom Wike at his Port Harcourt residence

An ally of the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Trust reports that Chris Finebone on Friday, August 12, confirmed that he dumped the ruling party to join the Peoples Democratic Party.

While Finebone who had served as the publicity secretary for the APC failed to give reasons for dumping the ruling party, he had earlier tweeted that the governorship candidate for the PDP in Rivers state, Similanayi Fubara is his brother.

His words:

"Similanayi Fubara, PDP governorship candidate is my brother; know it and know peace!”

Also, photos which emerged online showed Finebone in a pose with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state alongside the former state chairman of APC, Davis Ikanya, and the PDP governorship candidate.

The picture was taken at the Ada George Road residence of Governor Wike in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

