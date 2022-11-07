The APC in Cross River state appears to be dealing with an internal crisis ahead of the 2023 general election

Sam Bassey, a chieftain of the ruling party, openly declared support for the governorship candidate of the PDP, alongside some community leaders

The APC chieftain explained why he is supporting the candidate of another party and argued that he did not engage in any anti-party activity

Biase LGA, Cross River state - Sam Bassey, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River state, has declared support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sandy Onor, ahead of the 2023 general election.

Bassey pledged his support for Onor alongside some community leaders in the Biase local government area of the state.

Sandy Onor, the PDP governorship candidate in Cross River, has secured the support of an APC chieftain, Sam Bassey. Photo credit: CrossRiver 1st

They made the declaration at a “stakeholders’ meeting” on Sunday, November 6, at Biase, near Calabar, Premium Times reported.

The APC chieftain said he and his followers decided to work for the success of Onor, while still in the ruling party.

We are not engaged in anti-party activity, says Bassey

Bassey claimed their action does not in any way amount to anti-party activity. According to him, their action is meant to correct the “injustice meted out to their constituency”.

He also clarified that he did not defect to the PDP.

“The zoning structure adopted by the state chapter of the APC in their primary elections is in itself anti-Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency, where we all hail from,” he stated.

Bassey, a member of the APC legacy group, said the time has come for the political class and political parties to demonstrate equity, fairness and justice in sharing political offices.

He argued that using zoning or rotation to deny or marginalise other minority segments of the state is against the spirit of brotherhood.

He said the proponents of back-to-south zoning arrangement were mostly those who want to continually dominate the other sections that make up a zone.

According to the APC chieftain, every senatorial zone has credible people and resources to lead the state.

Nigerians react

Solomon Ashervin Clancy commented on Facebook:

"It was expected... the Governor forced all of them to defeat (to APC?) in the first place. So supporting PDP Candidate is just the right thing anyway."

Sulaiman Bala said:

"Nothing wrong with that, he is just protecting his interests."

Arnold B-South Tesione said:

"I’m liking how 2023 people are waking up."

2023 elections: Who is the APC governorship candidate in Cross River state?

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Calabar affirmed Bassey Otu as the governorship candidate of the APC in Cross River state.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the court declared him authentic in a judgement in a suit in Calabar, the Cross River state capital, on Monday, October 24.

Owan Enoh, an aspirant in the party’s primary in May, had approached the court to disqualify Otu as the governorship candidate of the APC in the 2023 governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng