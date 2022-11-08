The Rivers state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress, has condemned in totality the attack on supporters of PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar

In a statement by its secretary, Darlington Nwauju, the Rivers APC described the attack as a bad move against the Maintainance and sustainability of democracy

Meanwhile, On Sunday, November 6, one person was shot when suspected political thugs attacked Atiku's supporters in Eberi in the Omuma LGA of Rivers State

The Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) has called on the new commissioner of police, Mr. Okon Effiong to carry out a thorough investigation on the attack of Atiku Abubakar's supporters by suspected political thugs on Sunday, November 6, in Omuma local area of the state.

The state publicity secretary of the party, Darlington Nwauju who frowned at the attitude of some politicians in the area expressed fear that if urgent steps are not taken to forestall a reoccurrence of the incident, next year's election may be distorted.

The Rivers state chapter of the ruling APC has condemned the attack on supporters of PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Rivers Mirror

The spokesperson urged other security agencies to beam their flashlight on the local government as the area has over time become a flashpoint for political violence, reported.

Rivers APC expressed fear for 2023 election in the state

Nwauju described the attack as barbaric, unethical and against the maintenance of democracy.

He added that for a credible and peaceful election to take place next year, the state must be peaceful and habitable for all.

What really happened?

Earlier, supporters of the presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, were said to have escaped death after they were attacked by suspected thugs while hanging posters of the PDP candidate in Omuma LGA of Rivers State.

The incident which was contained in a video that went viral on Social Media revealed that the hoodlums attacked Atiku's supporters with guns and machetes that left many of them sustaining various degrees of injuries.

