The All Progressive Congress (APC), Rivers state has been dealt a big blow in the build-up to the general elections

One of its powerful members, Ibim Semenitari has resigned her membership to join forces with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

She becomes the latest ally of former governor Rotimi Amaechi to decamp from the APC to the PDP

The formation of the Rivers state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) continues to depreciate as the 2023 general elections draw nearer.

Former Rivers state governor, Rotimi Ameachi who serves as the grand chieftain of the APC in the state continues to see his allies switch camps and join forces with the incumbent Governor Nyesom Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ibim Semenitari worked as the commissioner for information under the administration of ex-Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Source: Facebook

Recently, another ally of Ameachi, former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ibim Semenitari resigned her membership from the APC and joined forces with the PDP in Rivers state.

As reported by PMNews, Semenitari served under the stewardship of Amaechi during his time as governor of the state. Semenitari was said to have served as the commissioner for information

She was received into the PDP by Akuro Tobin, the local government chairman of Okrika local government alongside other prominent PDP bigwigs in the state.

Semenitari's background, family, and political career

Legit.ng gathered that Semenitari's husband is a chief in Okrika while her father, Sir Gabriel Toby served as deputy governor to the former governor of the state, Chief Peter Odili.

Reports have it that her return to the PDP just like other Ameachi allies is a strategic attempt to help foster the campaign train of the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Rivers state, Siminialayi Fubara.

Meanwhile, Semenitari is yet to issue an official statement notifying her supporters of her role and activities for the PDP in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections.

Wike poaches Amaechi’s powerful ally, drafts him into his cabinet

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Governor Nyesom Wike has presented 18 nominees for his cabinet to the state parliament for screening and approval.

New decampee and former APC spokesperson in Rivers state, Chris Finebone was also included in the list.

All nominees are expected to be screened on Tuesday, October 25 and are also expected a list of documents as the screening criteria.

