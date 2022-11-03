The Independent National Electoral Commission has continued to make moves to ensure the 2023 general election is free, credible and fair

To make sure the polls turn out successful the nation's electoral umpire on Thursday, swore in 19 newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs)

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman urged the newly sworn-in RECs to devote their loyalty to Nigeria and not to compromise the integrity of the commission

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A total of 19 newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) are currently being sworn in by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, November 3rd.

According to a report by The Punch, on October 5, 2022, the 19 RECs were confirmed by the Nigerian Senate.

INEC swears in 19 newly appointed RECs, ahead of the 2023 election. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

In July, President Muhammadu Buhari transmitted the names of 19 nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission to the Senate for confirmation.

The names and state of the 19 newly appointed RECs

The renewal nominees confirmed include

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa); Obo Effanga (Cross River); Umar Ibrahim (Taraba); Agboke Olaleke (Ogun); and Professor Samuel Egwu (Kogi).

Those with a fresh appointment

Those confirmed for fresh appointments are;

Onyeka Ugochi (Imo); Muhammad Bashir (Sokoto); Ayobami Salami, a professor, (Oyo); Zango Abdu (Katsina); Queen Agwu (Ebonyi); and Agundu Tersoo (Benue); Yomere Oritsemlebi (Delta); Yahaya Ibrahim, a professor, (Kaduna); Nura Ali (Kano); Agu Uchenna (Enugu); Ahmed Garki (FCT); Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi); Uzochukwu Chijioke, a professor, (Anambra); and Mohammed Nura (Yobe).

INEC opens up on most critical aspect of staging 2023 election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has admitted that they are under pressure to deliver a free and fair general election in 2023.

Festus Okoye, the commission’s spokesperson made this disclosure on Wednesday, October 26 during Channels TV’s program, Politics Today.

Okoye was quizzed if the commission was feeling the heat in preparation for the election, he said:

“Yes, there is pressure on the commission. There is a pressure from the Nigerian people on the commission (INEC) to conduct, free, fair, transparent, and inclusive elections. So we are under pressure from the Nigerian people and that’s the only pressure I know about.”

2023 poll: Big headache, setback for INEC as police arrest man with 101 PVCs in top northern state

In another development, police authorities in Sokoto state said it has arrested a young man named Nasiru Idris with 101 permanent voter cards (PVCs).

Idris, a resident of the Sabon Birni Local Government met his waterloo following credible information gotten by the Force.

The police urged residents of the area whose cards were either missing or stolen to come to the command headquarters and ascertain if theirs is among the PVCs recovered from the suspect.

Source: Legit.ng