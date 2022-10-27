FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has admitted that they’re under pressure to deliver a free and fair general election in 2023.

Festus Okoye, the commission’s spokesperson made this disclosure on Wednesday, October 26 during Channels TV’s program, Politics Today.

INEC admitted that the pressure from Nigerians to deliver a free and fair election is unavoidable. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun

As reported by Daily Trust, Okoye was quizzed if the commission was feeling the heat in preparation for the election, he said:

“Yes, there is pressure on the commission. There is a pressure from the Nigerian people on the commission (INEC) to conduct, free, fair, transparent, and inclusive elections. So we are under pressure from the Nigerian people and that’s the only pressure I know about.”

"Removing INEC chairman will be difficult" - Okoye

Okoye also reacted to the speculations that they have been clamour for the removal of Professor Mahmood Yakubu as INEC chairman.

He said taking such a decision will require a rigorous process that entails following the statutory provisions of the constitution.

Okoye said the process of appointing an INEC in itself is very stressful and tasking because it involves a whole lot of processes and scrutiny.

He said:

"The president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria makes the nomination, then goes to the council of state. Thereafter he goes to the National Assembly for possible confirmation.

"Now the process and the procedure, the mechanism for the removal of the INEC chairman is also a very rigorous process. First, there must be an allegation and that allegation must conform to the provision of the constitution.

“Thereafter the allegation must be taken to the president and the president now approaches the National Assembly asking the Senate in this instance to remove the electoral management body.”

