A young boy has cried out on social media after losing the sim card which he used in registering for his UTME

According to the worried student, he has been trying his best to check his result on the board's portal all to no avail

Seeking help on his situation, he took to a Facebook group to inquire about how he could check his UTME result

A Nigerian student has shared his pain online following his inability to access his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

In a sad post, he lamented that he has been trying to check the result on the UTME portal but it was not showing.

Student seeks help to access UTME result Photo credit: @ItzOlaMore/Facebook.

Student seeks help to check result

The young student identified as It'z Ola More on Facebook revealed that he lost the sim card he registered his UTME with.

He asked members of a Facebook group JAMB 2024 CONNECT for suggestions on how to go about checking his result as he risks rewriting next year if he's unsuccessful.

He wrote:

“I lost the sim I used in registering jamb and my result is not showing in the portal, what should I do pls.”

Reactions as JAMB student seeks help

The comments section on Facebook was filled with suggestions from netizens on what he should do.

Arsenal King Charlie said:

“Go And Do Welcome Back. That's The only Solution.”

Blî Nz Dà BoBB said:

“Go to any cafe and print it out.”

Klassic TO Ria said:

“Go and retrieve your sim na.”

Treasure Gabriel said:

“Me too.”

LIFE said:

“Go to capay.”

Petr Ous reacted:

“Wait for some time is not yet Available on portal.”

Ozëë Justice said:

“Meet jamb agent they will enter portal with there details for u.”

Night Mãre reacted:

“Type "RESULT" with ur reg number.”

Source: Legit.ng