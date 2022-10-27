Job security in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet is very high. Once appointed, you have a strong chance of serving the whole term and even getting re-appointed if the law permits.

Nevertheless, the president has fired a few appointees in his more-than-seven-year-old administration.

Effiong Ekwa, NDDC's sole administrator, is the latest government official sacked by President Buhari. Photo credits: @a_aadedeji, @OpuiyoMike, @Naija_PR, @ijawsingleforum

The latest on the list is Effiong Okon Akwa, the Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), who was sacked with immediate effect on Thursday, October 20.

Here is a list of appointees sacked by President Buhari:

1. Saleh Mamman

Saleh Mamman was appointed as the minister of power shortly after President Buhari's re-election for the second term in 2019.

His sack was announced on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

2. Sabo Nanono

Sabo Nanono was also sacked as the minister of agriculture and rural development Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

There were speculations that Mamman and Nanono were sacked due to underperformance.

The presidency, however, denied this, claiming that President Buhari took the action in a bid to drive reinvigoration within the last lap of his tenure

3. Basheer Mohammed

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, President Buhari sacked Basheer Mohammed as the director general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The president swiftly appointed Fatima Waziri- Azi as the new DG of the agency. No reason was given for the president's action.

4. Armstrong Idachaba

In June 2021, President Buhari sacked Armstrong Idachaba as the director-general of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Idachaba was replaced with Balarabe Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster.

5. Professor Sani Mashi

In March 2021, President Buhari removed Professor Sani Mashi as the director-general of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

Mashi, whose tenure was supposed to expire in January 2022, was replaced by Professor Bako Mansur Matazu.

6. Colonel Milland Dixon Dikio (retired)

Colonel Milland Dixon Dikio (retired) was removed as the boss of the Amnesty Office by President Buhari in September 2022.

Dikio was replaced by Major General Barry Ndiomu (retired), who was appointed as Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

7. Effiong Okon Akwa

President Buhari sacked the Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Okon Akwa, with immediate effect from Thursday, October 20.

Akwa’s sack was announced in a statement released by the Director of Press, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Doritshe.

President Buhari makes crucial appointment in NDDC

Meanwhile, President Buhari has appointed Engineer Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua as the acting Managing Director (MD) of the NDDC.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the director of press at the Ministry Of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe, on Thursday, October 20.

The appointment was made hours after Akwa was sacked as the interim sole administrator of the NDDC.

