2023 Election: Names, States of Newly Swears In 19 INEC’s Residence Electoral Commissioners
- INEC boss, Mahmoud Yakubu, has sworn in 19 new resident electoral commissioners (RECs) at the commission's headquarters in Abuja on Thursday
- 5 of the 19 new commissioners are reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari and confirmed by the senate
- Yakubu deployed the new commissioners to their geopolitical zones and not their state of origin, as stipulated in the commission's regulations
FCT, Abuja - Mahmood Yakubu, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, has sworn in 19 newly appointed resident electoral commissioners (RECs).
The swearing-in ceremony was held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, November 3, Channels Television reported.
Yakubu charged the new officers with patriotism and urged them to defend the electoral body's integrity.
The INEC boss also deployed the 19 commissioners to their geopolitical zones, not their states of origin.
This is in line with the commission’s regulation that barred a commissioner from serving in his or her state of origin.
However, 5 of the 19 RECs are returning commissioners. They were reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari and approved by the Senate.
Below are the names and states of the 19 commissioners:
Those reappointed
- Ibrahim Abdullahi - Adamawa
- Obo Effanga - Cross River
- Umar Ibrahim - Taraba
- Agboke Olaleke - Ogun
- Professor Sanuel Egwu - Kogi
Newly appointed
- Onyeka Ugochi - Imo
- Mohammad Bashir - Sokoto
- Professor Ayobami Salami - Oyo
- Zango Abdu - Katsina
- Queen Agwu - Ebonyi
- Agundu Tersoo - Benue
- Yomere Oritsemlei - Delta
- Professor Yahaya Ibrahim - Kaduna
- Nura Ali - Kano
- Agu Uchenna - Enugu
- Ahmed Garki - FCT
- Hudu Yunusa - Bauchi
- Professor Uzochukwu Chijioke - Anambra
- Mohammed Nura - Yobe
