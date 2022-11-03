Global site navigation

Local editions

2023 Election: Names, States of Newly Swears In 19 INEC’s Residence Electoral Commissioners
Politics

2023 Election: Names, States of Newly Swears In 19 INEC’s Residence Electoral Commissioners

by  Bada Yusuf
  • INEC boss, Mahmoud Yakubu, has sworn in 19 new resident electoral commissioners (RECs) at the commission's headquarters in Abuja on Thursday
  • 5 of the 19 new commissioners are reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari and confirmed by the senate
  • Yakubu deployed the new commissioners to their geopolitical zones and not their state of origin, as stipulated in the commission's regulations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

FCT, Abuja - Mahmood Yakubu, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, has sworn in 19 newly appointed resident electoral commissioners (RECs).

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, November 3, Channels Television reported.

Mahmoud Yakubu/INEC/2023 Election/RECs/Electoral Commissioners/President Muhammadu Buhari/Senate
Names, states of new INEC commissioners Photo Credit: INEC Nigeria
Source: Facebook

Yakubu charged the new officers with patriotism and urged them to defend the electoral body's integrity.

INEC Mahmoud Yakubu 2023 Election RECs INEC Commissioners President Muhammadu Buhari Senate

Read also

2023 election: Powerful names, top states emerge as INEC swears in 19 newly appointed RECs

The INEC boss also deployed the 19 commissioners to their geopolitical zones, not their states of origin.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This is in line with the commission’s regulation that barred a commissioner from serving in his or her state of origin.

However, 5 of the 19 RECs are returning commissioners. They were reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari and approved by the Senate.

Below are the names and states of the 19 commissioners:

Those reappointed

  1. Ibrahim Abdullahi - Adamawa
  2. Obo Effanga - Cross River
  3. Umar Ibrahim - Taraba
  4. Agboke Olaleke - Ogun
  5. Professor Sanuel Egwu - Kogi

Newly appointed

  1. Onyeka Ugochi - Imo
  2. Mohammad Bashir - Sokoto
  3. Professor Ayobami Salami - Oyo
  4. Zango Abdu - Katsina
  5. Queen Agwu - Ebonyi
  6. Agundu Tersoo - Benue
  7. Yomere Oritsemlei - Delta
  8. Professor Yahaya Ibrahim - Kaduna
  9. Nura Ali - Kano
  10. Agu Uchenna - Enugu
  11. Ahmed Garki - FCT
  12. Hudu Yunusa - Bauchi
  13. Professor Uzochukwu Chijioke - Anambra
  14. Mohammed Nura - Yobe

Read also

Ganduje visits Arewa communities in top southwest state, reveals sacred deal

List of states where 2023 governorship election may be tough and why

Legit.ng earlier reported that governorship elections in no less than 17 states in Nigeria may be tough as the sitting governors would be completing their second terms in 2023.

Some of the governors have rubbed shoulders with their godfathers in ensuring that their preferred candidates emerge as the candidate of the party.

Ifeanyi Okowa worked against James Ibori's preferred candidate in Delta state and ensure that his candidate emerge as the PDP governorship candidate in the state.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel