INEC boss, Mahmoud Yakubu, has sworn in 19 new resident electoral commissioners (RECs) at the commission's headquarters in Abuja on Thursday

5 of the 19 new commissioners are reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari and confirmed by the senate

Yakubu deployed the new commissioners to their geopolitical zones and not their state of origin, as stipulated in the commission's regulations

FCT, Abuja - Mahmood Yakubu, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, has sworn in 19 newly appointed resident electoral commissioners (RECs).

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, November 3, Channels Television reported.

Names, states of new INEC commissioners Photo Credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Yakubu charged the new officers with patriotism and urged them to defend the electoral body's integrity.

INEC Mahmoud Yakubu 2023 Election RECs INEC Commissioners President Muhammadu Buhari Senate

The INEC boss also deployed the 19 commissioners to their geopolitical zones, not their states of origin.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This is in line with the commission’s regulation that barred a commissioner from serving in his or her state of origin.

However, 5 of the 19 RECs are returning commissioners. They were reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari and approved by the Senate.

Below are the names and states of the 19 commissioners:

Those reappointed

Ibrahim Abdullahi - Adamawa Obo Effanga - Cross River Umar Ibrahim - Taraba Agboke Olaleke - Ogun Professor Sanuel Egwu - Kogi

Newly appointed

Onyeka Ugochi - Imo Mohammad Bashir - Sokoto Professor Ayobami Salami - Oyo Zango Abdu - Katsina Queen Agwu - Ebonyi Agundu Tersoo - Benue Yomere Oritsemlei - Delta Professor Yahaya Ibrahim - Kaduna Nura Ali - Kano Agu Uchenna - Enugu Ahmed Garki - FCT Hudu Yunusa - Bauchi Professor Uzochukwu Chijioke - Anambra Mohammed Nura - Yobe

List of states where 2023 governorship election may be tough and why

Legit.ng earlier reported that governorship elections in no less than 17 states in Nigeria may be tough as the sitting governors would be completing their second terms in 2023.

Some of the governors have rubbed shoulders with their godfathers in ensuring that their preferred candidates emerge as the candidate of the party.

Ifeanyi Okowa worked against James Ibori's preferred candidate in Delta state and ensure that his candidate emerge as the PDP governorship candidate in the state.

Source: Legit.ng