The PDP leadership has spoken on how it will deal with aggrieved governors on its platform, like Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom and others

A leading member of the party, Chef Bode George, said the PDP needs to apply caution and tolerate such persons

For George, whether the PDP likes its or not, Wike and camp will do whatever they want if Iyorchia Ayu refuses to resign

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Executive Committee (NEC) have stated that the party's leadership will continue to appeal to aggrieved governors within its fold.

Bode George calls for caution

On his part, a former chairman of the Board of Trustees of the party, Chief Bode George, told Punch that the party must apply wisdom and caution in dealing with those who feel cheated already.

The PDP's leadership said it will apply caution with aggrieved governors (Photo: @GovWike, Iyorchia Ayu, @atiku)

Calling on Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate, to be nationalistic in his approach, George also urged Iyorchia Ayu to put on his thinking cap in dealing with the issues on ground.

For George, even if the party has a plan to sanction some persons, this is not the time.

His words:

“Even if the party wants to do so (sanction them), the time is not now. As an elder of the party, if Atiku remains completely adamant that he will not listen and Ayu is sending tantrums all over the place, whatever anybody wants to do, they will do it. These governors are not pawns on the chessboard, and Atiku should know this."

Wike trying to spoil Atiku's ticket - Deputy youth leader

Giving his take on the issue, the PDP's deputy national youth leader, Timothy Osadolor, said the party has decided to tolerate the governors.

However, Osadolor alleged that Governor Nyesom Wike is trying demarket Atiku's ticket so that he can position himself for thebposition in 2027.

He noted that but the same Wike will need the backing of northerners in 2027 when he comes for the ticket.

His words:

“The party in its wisdom has decided to tolerate them. Wike is trying to damage the ticket of Atiku Abubakar so that in 2023 he will position himself for the 2027 elections.

"If Wike damages Atiku’s ticket, won’t he need the support of Northerners to run in 2027? Wike is putting himself on the wrong side of history and those clapping for him do not know that he is using them for his advantage.”

Wike, others taking undue advantage - PDP NEC member

Moreover, Ibrahim Tsauri, a member of the PDP NEC and former national secretary, despite the fact that Wike and his colleagues “are taking undue advantage of the powers they have", the party must continue to explore all chances of reconciliation.

Tsauri stated:

“The party cannot implement any sanction now because the PDP is a truly national party that is interested in progress, not divisions.”

