The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, has given his opinion as to how far Iyorchia Ayu can take the PDP in 2023

During his conversation with newsmen in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, November 1, Wike said Ayu cannot lead the PDP to victory in the coming general elections

Wike insisted that Ayu must resign because it is a promise he made as the PDP now has northern presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Governor Nyesom Wike has opined that Iyorchia Ayu cannot take the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to victory in the coming 2023 general election.

Wike said this on Tuesday, November 1, at Government House in Port Harcourt when he spoke with journalists on the happenings in the PDP, The Nation reports.

Wike accused the PDP of marginalising a section of the country, adding that Ayu must fulfill his promise of resigning should the party produce a northern presidential candidate.

Ayu can't lead PDP to victory in 2023 - Wike

In his view, Ayu is not the calibre of leader that can take the PDP to victory in the elections.

His words:

“He made that commitment because he knows that it will not be equitable. There will be no fairness and justice if the presidential candidate comes from the same zone with him. And people are trivialising the issue. Why do you trivialise the issue?”

“If you like, abuse us the way you want to abuse us, but we will stand by what we have said. If you say you will not relinquish that position to the South, no problem.

“Go ahead, but you can’t force us to do what we think is not right. We will not do it. So, this kind of man cannot, in all honesty, take this party to any victory. He cannot.”

PDP crisis worsens as Wike dares Ayu to stop Ortom, others from contesting 2023 elections

Wike had lambasted Ayu for boasting that he could stop the political aspirations of Governor Samuel Ortom and others in 2023.

Ayu had said he had the power to stop the Benue state governor and others from contesting the 2023 elections.

Stop any PDP candidate if you have what it takes, Wike dares Ayu

Speaking with newsmen at his private residence in Port Harcourt on Sunday, October 30, Governor Wike said Ayu lacked integrity, insisting the PDP national chairman was corrupt.

