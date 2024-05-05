A Nigerian lady has broken down in tears after seeing her UTME 2024 result which didn't meet her expectation

The science student who intends to study nursing shared her score online and asked Nigerians if she would get admission

Social media users reacted massively to her post with many encouraging her never to lose hope in her education

A Nigerian lady has shared her pain on social media after checking her result in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Chidera NK who intends to study nursing science couldn't hold back her tears when she saw her aggregate score.

Nursing aspirant gets 172 UTME aggregate score Photo credit: JIM WATSON/ Getty images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

JAMB candidate expresses desire to get admission

Chidera shared a screenshot of her result on a Facebook group JAMB GROUP UPDATE and it showed that she had 172 aggregate score in the examination.

The breakdown of her total score revealed that she had 44 in English language, 33 in physics, 50 in biology and 45 in chemistry.

While sharing online, NK pleaded with netizens to tell her if it was still possible to be admitted into the university with her result.

She said:

"Good evening guys please what can I study with this result as a science student am really heartbroken and really want to enter school please what can I study with it I was hoping to do nursing science."

Reactions as nursing aspirant shares UTME result

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about her UTME score.

While some netizens asked her to learn a skill or go into business, others encouraged her and praised her effort.

Samuel Saviour added:

"Use this time and learn a skill. Dis score is low. Be patient."

Blessing Daniel said:

"Microbiology, biochemistry, Agric Education."

Ria Ria wrote:

"jamb would be the one to give admission but study for your post utme."

Peter Mfon wrote:

"My advice for you is that you should live schooling and enter into business."

Princess Halimat said:

"Go learn tailor."

Ifeoluwa Cruiz commented:

"You can go to health school. I can suggest School of orthopedic cast technology UITH, Amilengbe, Ilorin. Their cut off mark last year was 120. Best of luck IJN."

Blessing said:

"Same oh. My friend's all of the 200 220 300+only me 172. Any science course for 170."

Temidayo commented:

"Is still go for science laboratory. That will be poly."

Samuel Sam added:

"See u are even lucky u scored this what of those who didn't reach the cut off mark."

See the post below:

