Despite Peter Obi's growing popularity among the youth, Atiku Abubakar does not see him as a threat in the coming 2023 election

The PDP presidential candidate is of the opinion that Obi's supporters are mostly from the southeast and not all regions have his back

Giving reasons why Nigerians should vote for him, Atiku reminded them of the prosperity the PDP brought when it was in power

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, has said he is not worried about the popularity of Peter Obi.

Obi is also contesting for the number one seat in Nigeria on the Labour Party (LP) platform.

Atiku had an engaging interview on the VOANews, where he spoke extensively on his plan to recover and restore Nigeria. Photo credit: @atiku

Atiku stated that not all youths are throwing their weight behind the Labour Party presidential candidate, Vanguard reports.

In an interview with the Voice of America (VOA), he said:

“Absolutely not, it doesn’t worry me, because the demography of the youth varies from region to region, and it is not in all regions of the country that the preponderance of the youth is moving towards Labour. Maybe in some few areas in the South or South-East.”

Asked if the PDP will go into alliance with others, he said if there are reasons to, the opposition party will.

APC more corrupt than PDP

According to Atiku, Nigerians have come to realise that the ruling All Progressives Congress is more corrupt than the PDP.

The PDP presidential candidate reminded Nigerians of the property the country enjoyed when it was governed by his party and the instability and insecurity they have been battling under the APC-led administration.

Watch the interview below:

A vote for Peter Obi is a vote for Tinubu, PDP warns

Meanwhile, Senator Dino Melaye, the spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign council, attacked the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi.

Legit.ng reported that the former Kogi West senator said Obi cannot win the election, adding that a vote for him is a vote for Tinubu.

He said Obi's popularity is gradually dying, asking the former Anambra governor to return to the PDP and work for the emergence of Atiku as Nigeria's next president.

