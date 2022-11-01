The ruling All Progressive Congress is working to ensure the plan to retain power in the polity in the forthcoming general elections is fruitful

In fact, at every level, consultations by aspirants are ongoing and endorsements by notable leaders intact as the APC is planning to get hold of the nation's most exalted seat of power come 2023 and also governorship seats

To actualise its dream, the ruling party in Oyo state has inaugurated a Governorship campaign council which consists of 3,333 members

The Oyo chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has inaugurated a 3,333-member Governorship Campaign Council, The Nation reported.

APC vowed to dislodge Governor Seyi Makinde from the Agodi Government House in 2023.

APC inaugurates governorship campaign council in Oyo state, ahead of 2023 elections. Photo credit: Oyo APC

Source: Facebook

APC vows to take over Oyo state in 2023

Speaking during the event at the party secretariat located in Oke-Ado, Ibadan, the director general of the campaign council, Dr Isiaka Kolawole, noted Senator Teslim Folarin would be the best thing to happen to Oyo in 2023.

Kolawole maintained that the APC governorship candidate is passionate to serve people and determined to moved the State forward.

He said the campaign council would work in synergy with Sen. Olufemi Lanlehin-led Reconciliation Committee to achieve reconciliation and harmonisation of all party members.

“We are assuring the good people and residents of Oyo State that the next government under Senator Folarin will restore security of lives and property,” he stated.

Source: Legit.ng