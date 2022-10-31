Members of the Obidient Movement have no chance in Ondo state, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has said

The governor made the disclosure during Bola Tinubu's visit to Akure, Ondo state's capital city over the weekend

According to the governor, Ondo is an APC state to the fullest and he is focused on delivering the state to the party in the 2023 presidential election

The governor of Ondo state, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday, October 30, announced that there is not a single member of the Obidient Movement in his state, the Nation reports.

The Obidient Movement is a support group made up of supporters of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

According to Governor Akeredolu, there are no Obidients in Ondo state. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu

Obi's supporters adopted the word, Obidient and many others like Yusuful - coined from the name of Yusuf Ahmed Datti-Baba, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party - as their preferred slogan.

Akeredolu to deliver Ondo to APC in 2023

However, represented by Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the deputy governor of Ondo state, Akeredolu said the state is ready to deliver votes to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in Akure when the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited Afenifere leaders to present and explain his manifesto to them, the governor said that Ondo is fully an APC state.

He also noted that the state was ready to deliver to the party owing to his stand that power must shift to the South.

According to Governor Akeredolu, the power shift for governance at the national level must be to the southwest region.

