The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has warned that the Nigerian presidency is not a retirement home for the aged, sick, tired or already weak people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Obi while flagging off his presidential campaign in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital reminded Nigerians that Aso Rock is a seat of power for energetic and vibrant people to live and tackle the huge problems facing the country.

Peter Obi has warned Nigerians against voting for people who would turn the Presidential Villa into a retirement home. Photo: Obi-Datti Campaign Media Office

Source: UGC

A statement released by the Obi-Datti Media Campaign Office said that the LP's flag bearer noted that Nigeria's presidency, like in every good country is for, leaders who are ready and patriotic enough to do the job and he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad, are here to serve Nigeria and bring her back to greatness.

Obi's plans to solve farmers' challenges

Obi told the crowd that he and his running mate are like well-meaning citizens and will not steal their money but will use it to solve problems by changing the country from consumption to production.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

“We will put money here and farmers will return to their farms and youths will be gainfully engaged.

“Don’t support those who will steal your money and make governance a retirement home. We will solve Nigeria’s problems, it’s not going to be overnight but we will tackle insecurity and return farmers to their farms."

The LP candidate who called for a minute of silence for all those who died from flood disasters across the country prayed for the repose of their souls and for those facing unprecedented hardship as a result of it.

He charged the youths and people of Nasarawa state that voting for the Labour Party is voting for their future.

He also talked about the shame of Nigeria not qualifying for the World Cup because of poor governance and promised that he and Datti will put sports in its rightful place if elected.

In his remarks, the national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, charged Nigerians to reject outrightly at the ballot box those who are sick and will steal their money.

Abure said:

“Don’t hand over this country to sick people, we need energetic and vibrant people who will not steal your money."

Abure assured that the narrative of Nigeria will change if Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmad get into power while reminding the people that they must be united and strong with their PVC for this to happen.

He charged the people to take the logo of LP which is the family of Papa, Mama and child to their villages and educate the people to avoid the costly mistake of voting for an umbrella and broom that have destroyed our country.

Obi's running mate, Baba-Ahmad, who spoke mostly in Hausa told the jubilant crowd that this is the time for Nigerians to reject dead woods who steal their money.

The highlight of the flag-off rally was the symbolic handing of the party flag to the standard bearer of the party, Peter Obi as he excited the gathering with a song of “when Labour don de rule, when Obi-Datti don dey rule, Nigeria go better”

In addition, Obi and other Labour Party entourage paid a courtesy call to the Emir of Lafia, retired Supreme Court Justice Sidi Bagel who prayed for them.

Barely 24 hours to campaign flag off, Labour Party declares its financial status, appeals for funding

The leadership of the Labour Party called for financial support from Nigerians ahead of the 2023 presidential election campaign flag-off.

The call for financial support from citizens was made by the national chairman of the Labour Party on Friday, October 28, in Abuja.

Julius Abure while speaking during the party's Presidential Electoral Council (PCC) inauguration ceremony said that the party needs a lot of funding to carry on with its election campaign.

Peter Obi says Nigeria is collapsing, opens up about those who would suffer more should Nigeria get it wrong

Peter Obi had earlier called on Nigerian women to ensure that they make the right decisions at the polls in 2023.

Obi said this while addressing the women at the Voice of Woman Empowerment Foundation's event in Abuja.

The Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate also warned that women are always at the receiving end of bad governance.

Source: Legit.ng