Peter Obi has called on Nigerian women to ensure that they make the right decisions at the polls in 2023

Obi said this while addressing the women at the Voice of Woman Empowerment Foundation's event in Abuja

The Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate also warned that women are always at the receiving end of bad governance

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, October 25, called on Nigerian women to ensure that they do not vote incompetent leaders into power again.

Speaking at the Voice of Woman Empowerment Foundation's event organised in partnership with the MacArthur Foundation at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre in Abuja said Nigeria is on the verge of collapsing.

Peter Obi has called on Nigerian women to make the right decisions in the 2023 presidential election. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

The event which took place at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre in Abuja was attended by Legit.ng reporter.

The former governor of Anambra state urged the women to get involved in changing the status quo and ensure that they are carried along in governance.

He said:

"Nigeria is about to hire the next CEO of the enterprise called Nigeria and this is the only thing we have to sell.

"And I plead with you mothers because what we are going through today as a country, you will not believe it. Our country is collapsing and you can save it. You mothers are the ones that will suffer more if it goes wrong.

Past records of every 2023 presidential candidate

Obi also advised the women to ensure they check the past records of all the presidential candidates and how they worked with women in during their time as leaders in various capacities.

His words:

"I believe in women and I believe that you can save the country, so for me, if anybody is coming to tell you what he is coming to do tomorrow, let's start from what he did yesterday. Let's start from his past, let's start with where he is coming from.

"I have served in various ways in the cooperate industry and I want you to go and check my records there but because of want of time, I want to talk about the way I work with women as a governor. That is where we will start.

"I had a female deputy governor, my chief of staff was a woman, my commissioner for planning was a woman, my commissioner for local government was a woman, my commissioner for education was a woman, my accountant general of Anambra state, a woman, and commissioner for finance, a woman. I can go on and on and tell you how I work with women."

Source: Legit.ng