The Northern Elders Forum has again urged Nigerians to ask leading presidential candidates how they plan to solve Nigeria's problems

Baba Hakeem-Ahmed, the spokesperson of the Arewa group, said there is an urgent need for Nigerians to find out who among them should be trusted

The Arewa group maintained that it gave its platform to the presidential candidates earlier when it invited them to a townhall meeting

In the build-up to the 2023 presidential election, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has told Nigerians to question leading presidential candidates on how they plan to solve Nigeria’s numerous challenges.

The spokesperson of the Arewa group, Baba Hakeem-Ahmed, made the call while appearing on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” on Sunday, October 30.

In his word:

“Nigerians need to press our candidates. We desperately need to find out who among these people should be trusted.”

Who are the leading candidates in 2023 presidential election?

The leading candidates in the 2023 presidential election included Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

According to Hakeem-Ahmed, the leading candidates are vastly experienced, but they should show Nigerians how they plan to solve Nigerian problems.

The Arewa leader added that the recent town hall meeting of the group with the presidential candidates was to open the floor for the aspirants to tell northern regions and Nigerians what they have in stock for the country.

