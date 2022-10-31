The flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has said that power is subscribed for and not gotten by mere wishful thinking

Tinubu admitted that the transition from the military regime to democracy in Nigeria was "very successful"

According to Bola Tinubu, the military made a mistake by arresting Basorun Abiola and going after NADECO campaigners

Bola Tinubu, the 2023 presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that power is not gotten on a platter of gold.

Speaking at a book launch by the National Association of Political Correspondents (NAPOC) in Abuja said when you want power, you ought to subscribe for it to get it.

The book titled, “Nigeria’s Aborted Third Republic and June 12 debacle” was unveiled by Olusegun Runsewe.

Tinubu has said the power is not served on a platter for anyone. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Also reeling out some insights into the Third Republic in Nigeria, the former Lagos state governor admitted that was the best attempt by the people to return to democracy.

Assessment of the Third Republic

According to Tinubu, there were people on both sides including the Social Democratic Party and National Republican Convention who bought the idea of Moshood Abiola becoming Nigeria's president.

His words:

“That is when I became very strongly connected with Senator Abu Ibrahim, who is alive today, and late Senator Haliru Dantoro who later became the Emir of Borgu."

Further speaking he added that Nigeria and her people have learned numerous lessons from the aborted republic which includes that a military in government would not be tolerated.

He said:

“Till tomorrow, I will never. Power is not served a la carte. We wanted democracy. We subscribed to it”.

