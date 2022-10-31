Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has revealed the real reason why PDP national chairman doesn't want to resign from his position

In a chat with newsmen, Wike noted that Iyorchia Ayu doesn't want to vacate his seat because he wants to continue to be in charge of the PDP's finances

Meanwhile, the Rivers governor had earlier accused Ayu of being corrupt and not being accountable for the party's finances after the PDP primaries

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, says Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), doesn’t want to resign from his position because he wants to continue overseeing the party’s finances.

The Rivers governor spoke during the weekend at a media parley in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers state, The Cable reported.

Wike gives real reason why Ayu doesn't want to resign from his position as PDP chairman.

Wike and his associates have been at the forefront of the campaign for the resignation of Ayu on the basis that it violates the party’s constitution for the national chairman to hail from the same zone as the presidential candidate.

Ayu is unbothered, Wike noted as PDP crisis worsens

Speaking on Sunday, October 31, the Rivers governor said Ayu is staying put despite the pressure to step down because he wants to oversee the influx of donations.

“Why does he not want to resign? He is hoping that Nigerians will donate money to the party so he will superintendent over that money,” he said.

PDP crisis worsens as Wike dares Ayu to stop Ortom, others from contesting 2023 elections

Governor Nyesom Wike has lambasted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, for boasting that he could stop the political aspirations of Governor Samuel Ortom and others in 2023.

Ayu had said he had the power to stop the Benue state governor and others from contesting the 2023 elections.

Speaking with newsmen at his private residence in Port Harcourt on Sunday, October 30, Governor Wike said Ayu lacked integrity, insisting the PDP national chairman was corrupt.

2023 election: “You can’t sack me”, Ayu tells Ortom, Wike, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayu said he has the power to stop Ortom from realising his senatorial ambition on the PDP's platform.

Senator Ayu, who spoke in the Tiv dialect, told his people that he had the power to stop any candidate under the party, particularly in the state, to avenge all the attacks on him. However, he said that as a father of all and in his quest to avoid a crack in the party, he has decided to remain silent.

Ayu added that the Wike camp can not remove him as the PDP national chairman.

Source: Legit.ng