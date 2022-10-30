Governor Wike has replied the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, who boasted that he could stop Governor Ortom and others from contesting in 2023

The Rivers state governor dared Ayu to go ahead with the threat if, indeed, he has what it takes to take such action

Governor Ortom is a member of the Wike camp calling for Ayu's resignation as PDP chairman before the 2023 general election

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike has lambasted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, for boasting that he could stop the political aspirations of Governor Samuel Ortom and others in 2023.

Ayu had said he had the power to stop the Benue state governor and others from contesting the 2023 elections.

Sto any PDP candidate if you have what it takes, Wike dares Ayu

Speaking with newsmen at his private residence in Port Harcourt on Sunday, October 30, Governor Wike said Ayu lacked integrity, insisting the PDP national chairman was corrupt, The Nation reported.

“I dare the National Chairman to stop any contestant if he has what it takes. It is in this country where you say a man is very corrupt and he is trying to talk,” Governor Wike said.

Governor Ortom and other members of the Wike camp are demanding Ayu's resignation as PDP chairman before they can back Atiku Abubakar's presidential bid.

