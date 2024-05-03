Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss’ recent interaction with a junior colleague, Neeja, has caused an online buzz

In a video that made the rounds, Neeja was seen kneeling down before the gospel singer who then prayed for him

The video circulated on social media and drew mixed reactions from Christians and other members of the public

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss has once again sparked an online debate over his interaction with a junior colleague, Neeja.

A video trended on social media showing the moment the young gospel singer walked up to the car Moses Bliss was in and knelt before him for prayers.

Fans react to video of Neeja kneeling down for Moses Bliss. Photos: @gospelspotlightgh

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Bliss sat up in the car to be able to pray for his junior colleague and was seen placing his hand close to Neeja’s head as he rained prayers on him. The young singer also spread out his hands to receive the blessings.

See the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Netizens react to Moses Bliss and Neeja’s video

The video of Moses Bliss laying hands and praying for his colleague, Neeja, who knelt before him sparked mixed reactions on social media. As several Christians debated on whether it was the right thing to do.

Read some of their comments below:

Iam_queenchi:

“People too dey overdo. Is he a pastor?.”

Y0peni:

“Light, camera, action .”

Just_cynthia11:

“I thought he was a gospel singer..is he now a pastor….even though even though.”

djloyce_:

“Is he a pastor? ???”

Nathyboy5:

“But why is this being recorded .. just wondering.”

Obi__luggagestore:

“Who do us like this?”

Dorathy_benjamine:

“I never see people kneeling down for Pastor Nathaniel Bassey. Moses Bliss don’t allow people be kneeling down for you.”

Richiejesu:

“Show off lifestyle Jesus talked about all musicians have now suddenly turned into pastors. It is well”

Boutiquebyjamila:

“Don’t worship man, look up to GOD, HE is the only lifter of men.”

ud.micheal:

“Bliss actually enjoys it when people kneel down for him. Secular gospel artist.”

obi_english:

“Living camera life .”

Akeemtundeelegbeji:

“Why are these people so dramatic and predictable? The boy is becoming too attention-seeking for my liking.”

nons_kay:

“He is getting carried away! He is starting to buy his own hype!”

Biggodwin:

“Those of you asking why this was recorded. If all the works Jesus did on Earth were not recorded, what would we be reading today?”

chyke_kenny_:

“Is it just me thinking too much or something? Why kneel down to an ordinary musician.”

christianadatau:

“He is honouring the grace of God upon Moses' life. He is also tapping from the grace. May the Lord Almighty answer your prayer.”

iam_princessb1:

“Stop letting people kneel before you! Even if they try tell them not to. Don’t become old in ur youthful age.. embrace ur youthful age and grow with wisdom…. to enjoy ur old age. One ❤️.”

fameyuie:

“Nawa sha… nawa shaaaa .. nawa shaaaaaa. When u start Oga Moses? even Frank Edward no do reach this one .”

kabelo_curry:

“Ask that man if he has ever knelt down to his own biological father like that to receive blessings from him? What a show of deceit.”

Ebere5693:

“Please when did they ordain Moses a Pastor? Nawa o. Even Dunsin no do reach this one o.”

Moses Bliss' wife kneels to appreciate him

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Moses Bliss’ wife, Marie, caused a stir on social media after a video of her honouring her husband in public went viral.

Moses Bliss recently had his homecoming concert, The Bliss Experience, in his hometown, Akwa Ibom, and Marie was with him every step of the way.

]Marie went on to say she won’t stop celebrating him just because he is her husband. She then turned to face Moses and thanked him for his gift to his people and the world. The young wife proceeded to kneel for her man before sharing a warm hug with him on stage.

Source: Legit.ng